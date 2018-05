By EUOBSERVER

"I survived!" European council president Donald Tusk tweeted after finishing a 20-km run in central Brussels on Sunday. "And at the end, it felt much easier than running some of the #EUCO [EU] summits", he noted, after passing the finishing line and carrying a medal in a Belgian yellow-black-red coloured band. Environmental organisations criticised that 300,000 plastic bottles were used at pit-stops to refresh the 38,000 participants.