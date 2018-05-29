By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission proposed on Monday to ban the use of plastic in the production of cotton buds, cutlery, plates, straws, drink stirrers and sticks for balloons. "These products won't disappear, they will just be made with different materials," said commission first vice-president Frans Timmermans. The proposed ban aims to tackle single-use plastics, often found on beaches. "We are at risk of choking our oceans in plastic," said Timmermans.