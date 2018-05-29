Tuesday

29th May 2018

Ticker

Carlo Cottarelli to try to form Italian government

By

Carlo Cottarelli, a former International Monetary Fund economist, was mandated Monday by Italy's president Sergio Mattarella to try to form a government. Mattarella chose Cottarelli a day after rejecting the finance minister proposed to him by the coalition between the anti-system Five-Star Movement and the far-right League, triggering a new political crisis. If Cottarelli succeeds in forming a government, he would govern until elections by the end of the year.

Investigation

UK unlawfully copying data from EU police system

The British government is abusing EU travel security systems, making and using illegal copies of outdated information, and putting innocent people at risk of being red-flagged.

EUobserved

How radical is Italy's Savona really?

Italy is in a political crisis because president Sergio Mattarella has rejected Paolo Savona as a cabinet member, for his views on the EU.

Agenda

Budget and Bettel on the EU's agenda This Week

MEPs will have their first chance to discuss the EU Commission's plans for the next long-term EU budget in Strasbourg. At the same time, a court case in Luxembourg may shake up the 'rule of law' debate.

