By EUOBSERVER

Carlo Cottarelli, a former International Monetary Fund economist, was mandated Monday by Italy's president Sergio Mattarella to try to form a government. Mattarella chose Cottarelli a day after rejecting the finance minister proposed to him by the coalition between the anti-system Five-Star Movement and the far-right League, triggering a new political crisis. If Cottarelli succeeds in forming a government, he would govern until elections by the end of the year.