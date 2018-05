By EUOBSERVER

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy faces a vote of confidence on Friday (1 June). A motion presented by the opposition Socialist Party (PSOE) will be debated on Thursday and Friday. The radical left Podemos said it would support the PSOE, but the liberal Ciudadanos has not said yeat what it will do. The vote follows the sentencing, last week, of several members of Rajoy's centre-right Popular Party for corruption.