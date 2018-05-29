Ticker
Irish abortion vote prompts calls for Northern Ireland to follow
By EUOBSERVER
Following Ireland's abortion referendum last Friday, pressure is growing for Northern Irish women to gain the same right. Northern Ireland has blocked all efforts from London to liberalise its abortion law. More than 160 UK MPs, including some Conservatives, have written to prime minister Theresa May demanding a referendum on relaxing the abortion laws in Northern Ireland, but her Northern Irish DUP party allies are opposed.