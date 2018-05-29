Tuesday

29th May 2018

Ticker

Far-right group asked to explain €427,000 of EU spending

The far-right political group, Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF), was Monday evening asked by the European Parliament's bureau, headed by president, Antonio Tajani, to file comments on allegations made by the budgetary control committee that they misspent more than € 427,000. The group on charge includes French National Front, Italy's League, co-governing Austrian conservative FPO and the Dutch Freedom Party (PVV) of Geert Wilders.

Investigation

UK unlawfully copying data from EU police system

The British government is abusing EU travel security systems, making and using illegal copies of outdated information, and putting innocent people at risk of being red-flagged.

EUobserved

How radical is Italy's Savona really?

Italy is in a political crisis because president Sergio Mattarella has rejected Paolo Savona as a cabinet member, for his views on the EU.

News in Brief

  1. Macron hosts Libya summit pushing for elections
  2. Croatian courts rank lowest in EU test
  3. Far-right group asked to explain €427,000 of EU spending
  4. Irish abortion vote prompts calls for Northern Ireland to follow
  5. Austria to pay non-German speaking foreigners €300 less
  6. Spanish PM faces confidence vote on Friday
  7. Carlo Cottarelli to try to form Italian government
  8. Commission wants to ban plastic straws

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  2. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  4. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  5. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  7. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  8. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  10. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  12. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments