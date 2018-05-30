Ticker
Croatian courts rank lowest in EU test
By EUOBSERVER
Croatia ranks lowest in terms of perceived judicial independence among it citizens, with just over 20 percent seeing independence of courts and judges as being good or fairly good, according to the 2018 EU Justice Scoreboard published Monday. Among southeast European EU countries, Romanians showed the highest confidence in the independence of their judiciary, while Denmark topped the ranking with close to 90 percent trusting their courts and judges.