Macron hosts Libya summit pushing for elections
By EUOBSERVER
Libyan leaders meet in Paris on Tuesday for a summit, hosted by French president Emmanuel Macron, in order to unify rivals in the former Italian colony which descended into chaos after the death of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011. Representatives from around 20 countries involved in the Libya crisis have been invited to discuss a political roadmap committing all parties to hold parliamentary and presidential elections this year.