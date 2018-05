By EUOBSERVER

Almost one in five working age Romanians (19.7%) lived in another EU country in 2017, new Eurostat figures show. Second largest shares were recorded in Lithuania (15.0%), Croatia (14.0%), Portugal (13.9%), Latvia (12.9%) and Bulgaria (12.5%). Germans were the least mobile Europeans, with only 1 percent living abroad followed by the UK (1.1%), Sweden and France (both on 1.3%).