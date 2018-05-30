By EUOBSERVER

The right to freely choose where to live and work, considered a cornerstone of EU rights, is being questioned by Austria's vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, calling for a reform of the European rule. "We must discuss openly, that it is not all good for European development, that all intellectual, well-educated east European potential is drawn to western Europe," the the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) leader said in Vienna.