By EUOBSERVER

Rival Libyan factions agreed on Tuesday in Paris to create a political framework paving the way for UN-backed parliamentary and presidential elections in a secure environment by 10 December 2018. The deal aims to end the country's seven-year-old conflict. Libyan instability has aggravated the EU migration crisis by creating a haven for human smugglers. It has also threatened European security by creating a haven for Islamist extremist group Isis.