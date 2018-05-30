Wednesday

30th May 2018

Libya rivals agree to hold UN-backed elections

Rival Libyan factions agreed on Tuesday in Paris to create a political framework paving the way for UN-backed parliamentary and presidential elections in a secure environment by 10 December 2018. The deal aims to end the country's seven-year-old conflict. Libyan instability has aggravated the EU migration crisis by creating a haven for human smugglers. It has also threatened European security by creating a haven for Islamist extremist group Isis.

Italian crisis felt in Spain and wider EU

Collapse of government talks in Rome triggered instability on eurozone markets and controversy over an EU commissioner's comments on Italian democracy.

Opinion

A prize for those who risk everything

On Tuesday in Strasbourg, the inaugural prize for journalists and whistleblowers in honour of Daphne Caruana Galizia will be awarded. Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb attack in 2017, after exposing corruption in Malta.

News in Brief

  2. Austria's vice-chancellor questions EU free movement
  3. EU parliament adopts posted workers reform
  4. Romania worst hit by EU brain drain
  6. Croatian courts rank lowest in EU test
  7. Far-right group asked to explain €427,000 of EU spending
  8. Irish abortion vote prompts calls for Northern Ireland to follow

