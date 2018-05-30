Wednesday

30th May 2018

Spain arrests UK activist on Russian say-so

Spanish police briefly arrested British human rights activist Bill Browder on Wednesday, on Russian charges of "fraud" filed via Interpol, the international police agency. The attack was the sixth time Russia had used Interpol against Browder, who campaigns for Russia sanctions. Interpol dismissed the other ones on grounds they were politically motivated. "Worrying that autocratic Russia can get democratic Spain to go after someone," liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt said.

EU keen to strengthen NGOs, lacks money

The EU executive wants to support civil groups promoting European values and democracy in the next budget. However, critics say it does little to save NGOs from autocratic regimes.

Is this the future of Europe?

European Parliament debates with EU leaders have become a repetitive series of monologues that forget to ask what citizens want from the EU.

Italian crisis felt in Spain and wider EU

Collapse of government talks in Rome triggered instability on eurozone markets and controversy over an EU commissioner's comments on Italian democracy.

