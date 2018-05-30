By EUOBSERVER

Spanish police briefly arrested British human rights activist Bill Browder on Wednesday, on Russian charges of "fraud" filed via Interpol, the international police agency. The attack was the sixth time Russia had used Interpol against Browder, who campaigns for Russia sanctions. Interpol dismissed the other ones on grounds they were politically motivated. "Worrying that autocratic Russia can get democratic Spain to go after someone," liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt said.