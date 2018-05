By EUOBSERVER

Lung cancer killed a quarter of a million people (273,000) in the EU in 2015, according to Eurostat figures published on Thursday, the World No Tobacco day. The share of lung cancer among all fatal cancers was highest in Hungary (27%), followed by Greece, Denmark, Poland and the Netherlands (all 24%). The lowest shares were recorded in Portugal and Latvia (both 15%). Men were twice as affected as women.