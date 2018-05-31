By EUOBSERVER

Romania's constitutional court ruled Wednesday that president Klaus Iohannis must fire Laura Codruta Kovesi, the chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA). Judges said that under the constitution, Iohannis cannot reject a government decree dismissing Codruta Kovesi. The social-democratic governement is also engaged in a wide-ranging reform of the judiciary, which has been critised by the EU and the Council of Europe for limiting independence of judges and prosecutors.