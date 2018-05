By EUOBSERVER

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday said the head of Latvia's central bank, Ilmars Rimsevics, who was removed over suspicion of corruption, should be allowed to exercise some of his powers. At a hearing at the EU Court of Justice, the ECB argued that Rimsevics's removal was illegal and threatened the EU central bank's independence. The case was brought to the court by Rimsevics.