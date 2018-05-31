Ticker
EU court annuls sanction against sexist MEP
By EUOBSERVER
The General Court of the EU ruled Thursday that the penalties imposed by the European Parliament on Polish former MEP Janusz Korwin-Mikke should be annulled. Judges said that even if Korwin-Mikke's remarks last year - that women were less intelligent than men - were of "particularly shocking nature", they did not cause "disorder or disruption of Parliament whilst in session". They however rejected Korwin-Mikke's claim for reparation of non-pecuniary loss.