Thursday

31st May 2018

Ticker

EU court annuls sanction against sexist MEP

By

The General Court of the EU ruled Thursday that the penalties imposed by the European Parliament on Polish former MEP Janusz Korwin-Mikke should be annulled. Judges said that even if Korwin-Mikke's remarks last year - that women were less intelligent than men - were of "particularly shocking nature", they did not cause "disorder or disruption of Parliament whilst in session". They however rejected Korwin-Mikke's claim for reparation of non-pecuniary loss.

Stakeholder

Nordic electricity market presented to global energy ministers

Energy ministers from the world's biggest economies, including the G20, were shown how co-operation works in the Nordic electricity market. This co-operation is unique by international standards and is held up as a model globally.

EU keen to strengthen NGOs, lacks money

The EU executive wants to support civil groups promoting European values and democracy in the next budget. However, critics say it does little to save NGOs from autocratic regimes.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  3. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  5. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  6. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  8. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  9. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  10. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  11. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries

Latest News

  1. Nordic electricity market presented to global energy ministers
  2. Trump's trade position weaker against EU than China
  3. Macedonia expects 'breakthrough' in Greece talks
  4. Lifting emergency laws could unfreeze Turkey's EU bid
  5. EU keen to strengthen NGOs, lacks money
  6. Oettinger on Italy: Like a true political commissioner
  7. Is this the future of Europe?
  8. Iran fiasco could cause EU financial crash: Soros