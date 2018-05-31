By EUOBSERVER

The General Court of the EU ruled Thursday that the penalties imposed by the European Parliament on Polish former MEP Janusz Korwin-Mikke should be annulled. Judges said that even if Korwin-Mikke's remarks last year - that women were less intelligent than men - were of "particularly shocking nature", they did not cause "disorder or disruption of Parliament whilst in session". They however rejected Korwin-Mikke's claim for reparation of non-pecuniary loss.