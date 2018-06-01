By EUOBSERVER

Italy's prime minister-designate Giuseppe Conte announced a new ministerial line-up on Thursday, replacing Paolo Savona, a disputed eurosceptic, as economy minister with Giovanni Tria, a political economy professor close to Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. The move paves the way to form a new Italian coalition government of the anti-establishment Five Star (M5S) and the right-wing League, ending months of uncertainty. Savona will instead become European affairs minister.