Friday

1st Jun 2018

Italy gets new government with eurosceptic Europe minister

By

Italy's prime minister-designate Giuseppe Conte announced a new ministerial line-up on Thursday, replacing Paolo Savona, a disputed eurosceptic, as economy minister with Giovanni Tria, a political economy professor close to Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. The move paves the way to form a new Italian coalition government of the anti-establishment Five Star (M5S) and the right-wing League, ending months of uncertainty. Savona will instead become European affairs minister.

Nordic electricity market presented to global energy ministers

Energy ministers from the world's biggest economies, including the G20, were shown how co-operation works in the Nordic electricity market. This co-operation is unique by international standards and is held up as a model globally.

