By EUOBSERVER

Janez Jansa, an ally of Hungary's Viktor Orban, is leading the race to become Slovenia's next prime minister, polling 25 percent support ahead of Sunday's general elections. The Centrist List of Marjan Sarec is second on 16 percent support and the Social Democrats, whose leader is open to form a government with Sarec, at 14 percent. Janez Jansa was forced to resign as PM in 2013 over a corruption scandal.