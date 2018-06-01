Friday

1st Jun 2018

Bavaria introduces 'Kreuzpflicht' in all public buildings

Public buildings in the southern German state of Bavaria will from Friday be required to display a Christian cross at the entrance. The 'Kreuzpflicht' (crucifix obligation) is also recommended in theaters, opera houses and museums, but is not obligatory. Bavaria has one of the highest proportions of Christians among German states. Its ruling party Christian Socialist Union (CSU) party is losing voters to the anti-Muslim Alternative for Germany (AfD) party,

Nordic electricity market presented to global energy ministers

Energy ministers from the world's biggest economies, including the G20, were shown how co-operation works in the Nordic electricity market. This co-operation is unique by international standards and is held up as a model globally.

  1. EU countries to get bonus for 'green' farm policy
  2. Secret CIA detention centres in Europe ruled illegal
  3. Slovenia election could bring Orban ally to power
  4. Spain to get economy professor as new PM
  5. Juncker calls for end to 'Russia-bashing'
  7. Italy gets new government with eurosceptic Europe minister
  8. EU to retaliate on US tariffs

  1. Does Belgium's mail company need EU farm money?
  2. EU seeks unity as trade war with US begins
  3. Polish judiciary on trial in EU top court
  5. Trump's trade position weaker against EU than China
  6. Macedonia expects 'breakthrough' in Greece talks
  7. Lifting emergency laws could unfreeze Turkey's EU bid
  8. EU keen to strengthen NGOs, lacks money