By EUOBSERVER

Public buildings in the southern German state of Bavaria will from Friday be required to display a Christian cross at the entrance. The 'Kreuzpflicht' (crucifix obligation) is also recommended in theaters, opera houses and museums, but is not obligatory. Bavaria has one of the highest proportions of Christians among German states. Its ruling party Christian Socialist Union (CSU) party is losing voters to the anti-Muslim Alternative for Germany (AfD) party,