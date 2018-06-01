Ticker
EU countries to get bonus for 'green' farm policy
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission will propose on Friday that member states that implement a climate-friendly or environment-friendly farm policy should get a financial reward. "A performance bonus may be attributed to member states in the year 2026 to reward satisfactory performance in relation to the environmental and climate target," said a draft of the legislative proposal. The commission will propose that EU countries have more control over implementing EU farm policy.