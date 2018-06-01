Friday

1st Jun 2018

Commission increases maximum amount of farm subsidies

The European Commission proposed on Friday that recipients of EU farm subsidies should be capped at €100,000 - except if the surplus amount is spent on wages. Initially EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan said the maximum would be set at €60,000, but "some member states" made objections. "We don't want unintended consequences of having a very serious financial burden imposed on businesses, particularly in our eastern European countries," said Hogan.

Nordic states urge U-turn on EU digital tax plans

Finance ministers of the EU's three Nordic countries have urged partners to shelve plans to tax large corporations for their digital turnover. The digital economy should be taxed where value is created, they say.

New governments in Spain and Italy This Week

MIgration will be back in the EU limelight as interior ministers discuss the latest proposals on asylum. Italy's new minister is a fan of Orban and has vowed mass deportations.

