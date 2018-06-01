By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission proposed on Friday that recipients of EU farm subsidies should be capped at €100,000 - except if the surplus amount is spent on wages. Initially EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan said the maximum would be set at €60,000, but "some member states" made objections. "We don't want unintended consequences of having a very serious financial burden imposed on businesses, particularly in our eastern European countries," said Hogan.