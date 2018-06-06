Wednesday

Slovak EU commissioner enters race to succeed Juncker

Maros Sefcovic, Slovakia's EU commissioner confirmed on Monday that he is interested in succeeding Jean-Claude Juncker as the EU commission's president after the European elections next year. Speaking in the margins of the European Nuclear Forum in Bratislava he confirmed that he would seek the nomination as 'Spitzenkandidat' for European social democrats, promising to work for better relations between old and new member states.

EU asylum reform on life support

The prospect of an EU consensus on asylum reform is dire, but even if leaders agree, their position will differ vastly from European Parliament demands.

Investigation

US in denial on EU climate forum

An Obama-era climate change working group has been in limbo since Trump came into office. Other areas of transatlantic energy cooperation also face uncertainty.

News in Brief

  1. Commission budget head becomes Spain's economy minister
  2. EU to put migrants in unappealing camps, Denmark says
  3. UK parliament to vote on Brexit amendments
  5. Austria wants to reduce number of EU commissioners
  6. May delays Brexit plan until after EU summit
  7. Russia not aiming to divide Europe, says Putin
  8. Catalonia's new government sworn in

