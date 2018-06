By EUOBSERVER

Rejected asylum seekers could soon be sent to camps in an unattractive place in Europe, according to Danish prime minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen. Speaking in Aarhus on Denmark's constitutional day, 5 June, he said a new European asylum system would soon be up and running including common reception centers in Europe "in a country that is not on the list of favorite destinations of migrants or human beings," he said.