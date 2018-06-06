By EUOBSERVER

Nadia Calvino, the European Commission's director general for budget, was appointed Tuesday Spain's economy minister under the new social-democrat prime minister Pedro Sanchez. Calvino's appointment comes as Spain is set to become the last eurozone country under a procedure for excessive deficit given the procedure against France is to be closed in the coming weeks. Sanchez has already committed to follow the budget prepared by his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy.