By EUOBSERVER

Poland's ruling PiS party is angling to move from the anti-federalist ECR group in the European Parliament to the centre-right EPP ahead of EU elections, Polish media report, citing diplomats and PiS insiders. The move comes as the British Conservative Party prepares to quit the ECR due to Brexit, hollowing out the faction. Hungary's Fidesz party, an EPP member, is now seen by PiS as its principal EU ally instead.