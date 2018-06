By EUOBSERVER

The anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats (SD) party is on course to win one in five votes in elections in September, an opinion poll by the country's statistical office said Tuesday. SD polled to win 18.5 percent of votes, up 5.6 points on 2014 elections. The ruling, centre-left Social Democrats polled at 28.3 percent (down 2.7 points) and the main centre-right opposition party, the Moderates, got 22.6 percent (down 0.7).