Wednesday

6th Jun 2018

Ticker

New Spanish PM under political 'stigma', Rajoy says

By

Conservative Spanish prime minister Marian Rajoy took a swipe at his successor, the centre-left's Pedro Sanchez, Tuesday, in a tearful speech announcing his own resignation over a corruption scandal. He said Sanchez, who relied on the left-wing Podemos party and Catalan and Basque nationalist factions to get into power, would face a "stigma" or extremism that "will accompany this government from the first moment of its existence until the end".

Norway-EU relations highlight UK's Brexit dilemma

When UK premier Theresa May meets Norway's Erna Solberg in London on Wednesday, they my find that they have a lot in common, including managing difficult in-and-out relations to the European Union.

Analysis

Beyond US dispute, EU still aiming at China

On the day it outlined its reaction to US tariffs on steel and aluminium, the EU commission also launched a case against China on property rights - an issue on which EU and US are working hand-in-hand.

EU asylum reform on life support

The prospect of an EU consensus on asylum reform is dire, but even if leaders agree, their position will differ vastly from European Parliament demands.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

