By EUOBSERVER

A group of MEPs led by Dutch liberal Sophia in 't Veld and called the "Rule of Law monitoring group", is to monitor Malta's investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia amid lack of faith in Maltese due process. The group, created Tuesday by the civil liberties committee in the European Parliament, has a mandate to conduct fact-finding missions and hearings until the end of the year.