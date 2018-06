By EUOBSERVER

Some 60 percent of Danes do not want to replace their national currency, the kroner, with the euro, with only 26 percent in favour, according to a Norstat poll published on Thursday by Jyllands-Posten and Altinget. The Danes first rejected the euro in a referendum in 2000. The majority of Danes also want to keep opting out from EU defence initiatives (57 percent) and justice and police cooperation (54 percent).