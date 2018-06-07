Ticker
Woman in majority for first time in new Spanish government
By EUOBSERVER
Spain's new socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez has appointed 11 women and six men to his cabinet, a higher proportion of woman than anywhere else in Europe. Sanchez explained his cabinet reflected the change in Spain that had emerged on 8 March when an estimated five million women across the country staged a 'feminist strike'. Josep Borrell, a former European Parliament president, will be foreign minister in the new government.