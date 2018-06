By EUOBSERVER

French lawmakers are complaining that the mountain of legislation put forward by president Emmanuel Macron is forcing them into overdrive. Parliament speaker Francois de Rugy, told Europe 1 radio that "in recent weeks we have sat for eighty hours per week. We have sat for the last 17 days consecutively". Fatigue has also hit the prime minister's office, where reportedly 14 secretaries and four advisors left in one year.