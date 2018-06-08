Ticker
Sweden greenlights Russian gas pipeline Nordstream 2
By EUOBSERVER
Sweden's government has approved the Nordstream 2 undersea pipeline project to transport Russian gas to Germany. "National and international law does not permit Sweden to reject the application of a pipeline outside Swedish territory" explained minister for enterprise and innovation, Mikael Damberg in a press conference on Thursday. Finland and Germany have already approved the project, leaving Denmark as the only country not having accepted the project.