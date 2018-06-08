Friday

8th Jun 2018

Ticker

Sweden greenlights Russian gas pipeline Nordstream 2

By

Sweden's government has approved the Nordstream 2 undersea pipeline project to transport Russian gas to Germany. "National and international law does not permit Sweden to reject the application of a pipeline outside Swedish territory" explained minister for enterprise and innovation, Mikael Damberg in a press conference on Thursday. Finland and Germany have already approved the project, leaving Denmark as the only country not having accepted the project.

Opinion

Is Trump the EU's only problem?

With Russia and China posing (different) threats to the EU from its east, and migration pressures from Africa to the south, the EU needs to find ways - and quickly - to reinvigorate the Brussels-Washington axis.

Visual Data

Top 100 European places where Dieselgate 'kills' most

In Europe, more than a third of those killed each year by toxic particulate matter - associated with unlawful diesel emissions exceeding the EU limits - live in about 100 conurbations, mainly in Italy, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain.

Interview

Oxfam in 'culture change' after sex scandal, says chief

Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of Oxfam International, tells EUobserver in an interview that the organisation is undergoing profound changes following the sex abuse scandal reported in February. "We've changed a lot and we are continuing to change," she says.

News in Brief

  1. Half of Dutch work part-time, Eurostat finds
  2. Sacking Montenegro public TV chief 'unacceptable', says EU
  3. 'Glen' signifies Scottish whisky only, EU court advises
  4. Sweden greenlights Russian gas pipeline Nordstream 2
  5. UK proposes staying in EU customs union until 2021
  6. Macron speed exhausts French lawmakers
  7. Economists: Trump policy will hit world economy negatively
  8. Merkel suggests 'Europeanised' presence at UN

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  4. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  5. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  8. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  10. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  12. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank

Latest News

  1. Is Trump the EU's only problem?
  2. We still need East Stratcom against Kremlin trolls
  3. Top 100 European places where Dieselgate 'kills' most
  4. Science commissioner wants to unleash inventors' creativity
  5. Austria takes lead on migrant camps outside EU
  6. Oxfam in 'culture change' after sex scandal, says chief
  7. Norway-EU relations highlight UK's Brexit dilemma
  8. Catalonia is an inclusive country, a civic republic