By EUOBSERVER

The Montenegrin public broadcaster, RTCG, on Thursday sacked its director Andrijana Kadija, prompting protests from journalists and civil society in the Balkan country that the government was undermining the broadcaster's independent editorial policies. The European Union condemned the dismissal of Kadija in a statement saying it is "completely unacceptable" and "goes against freedom of expression and media which is a fundamental value of the European Union".