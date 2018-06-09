Saturday

9th Jun 2018

Ticker

Sacking Montenegro public TV chief 'unacceptable', says EU

The Montenegrin public broadcaster, RTCG, on Thursday sacked its director Andrijana Kadija, prompting protests from journalists and civil society in the Balkan country that the government was undermining the broadcaster's independent editorial policies. The European Union condemned the dismissal of Kadija in a statement saying it is "completely unacceptable" and "goes against freedom of expression and media which is a fundamental value of the European Union".

Agenda

Dutch debate on EU agenda This WEEK

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte will debate the future of the EU with MEPs and with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasburg on Wednesday.

EU 'dual quality' food probe to visit Hungary

The Joint Research Centre coordinates the EU-wide campaign to see if citizens in some member states receive inferior versions of products branded under the same name.

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

