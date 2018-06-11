Ticker
Brexit donor met Russian officials on multiple occasions
By EUOBSERVER
Emails leaked to UK press revealed on Sunday that British businessman Arron Banks, who backed the 'Leave' campaign in the Brexit referendum, had more extensive contacts with Russian officials than previously claimed, meeting Russia's UK ambassador, Alexander Yakovenko, three times, rather than once and shared at least one phone number for the Trump transition team with the Russians. He also refused an offer to participate in a Russian goldmine deal.