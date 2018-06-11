Monday

UK still leading on foreign investment, France catching up

By

Despite Brexit, the UK is still Europe's most favoured destination for foreign investment, attracting 18 percent of all foreign direct investment (FDI) last year, according to the EY Attractiveness Report. France enjoyed surging project numbers (up 31 percent) and has become a direct competitor to Germany and the UK. Europe's three largest economies, Germany, France and the UK together accounted for almost 50 percent of all FDI projects.

Basque region offers to host rescued Aquarius migrants

The Basque government have offered to host the refugees rescued by the Aquarius humanitarian ship. "We are willing to welcome the people onboard that ship, that is the commitment of the Basque country," said Inigo Ukrullu, Basque president.

Trump befriends Conte, depresses EU

Most EU leaders found US president Donald Trump "depressing" at the G7, but one of them - Italy's Giuseppe Conte - made a new friend.

EP in blame game on Zuckerberg meeting format

[UPDATED] Last month's 'hearing' with Facebook CEO allowed him to give only general or evasive answers about the data breach scandal involving Cambridge Analytica - partly due to the controversial format of the meeting.

Dutch debate on EU agenda This WEEK

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte will debate the future of the EU with MEPs and with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasburg on Wednesday.

