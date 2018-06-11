By EUOBSERVER

Despite Brexit, the UK is still Europe's most favoured destination for foreign investment, attracting 18 percent of all foreign direct investment (FDI) last year, according to the EY Attractiveness Report. France enjoyed surging project numbers (up 31 percent) and has become a direct competitor to Germany and the UK. Europe's three largest economies, Germany, France and the UK together accounted for almost 50 percent of all FDI projects.