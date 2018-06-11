Ticker
Canete: Italy and Spain now 'more ambitious' on climate
By EUOBSERVER
EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said the recent changes in government in Spain and Italy were noticeable in the Energy Council, held on Monday. "In the past their positions were less ambitious and now they have supported the more ambitious position taken by the parliament," said the Spaniard. Canete added that this ambition was in relation to the headline targets, but less clear about the details of the regulations.