Ticker
Daimler ordered to recall 774,000 diesel cars
By EUOBSERVER
The German government has ordered carmaker Daimler to recall 774,000 European diesel cars, because they contained illegal defeat devices that masked their real level of emissions during official certification tests, transport minister Andreas Scheuer said on Monday. The same day, German prosecutors revealed that Audi CEO Rupert Stadler is suspected of fraud for his role in the Volkswagen Group emissions fraud revealed in September 2015.