Tuesday

12th Jun 2018

Ticker

Daimler ordered to recall 774,000 diesel cars

By

The German government has ordered carmaker Daimler to recall 774,000 European diesel cars, because they contained illegal defeat devices that masked their real level of emissions during official certification tests, transport minister Andreas Scheuer said on Monday. The same day, German prosecutors revealed that Audi CEO Rupert Stadler is suspected of fraud for his role in the Volkswagen Group emissions fraud revealed in September 2015.

High noon for British PM on Brexit

British MPs are voting on a Brexit bill that could keep the UK in the EU and destabilise the government, as the clock ticks to the exit date.

Interview

Academic to probe EU's secret law-making

A German PhD candidate has recently started conducting interviews about how the EU's behind-closed-doors 'trilogues' actually work. "Now the fun work starts," he says.

Exclusive

Basque region offers to host rescued Aquarius migrants

The Basque government have offered to host the refugees rescued by the Aquarius humanitarian ship. "We are willing to welcome the people onboard that ship, that is the commitment of the Basque country," said Inigo Ukrullu, Basque president.

Analysis

Trump befriends Conte, depresses EU

Most EU leaders found US president Donald Trump "depressing" at the G7, but one of them - Italy's Giuseppe Conte - made a new friend.

News in Brief

  1. Applications for free EU train tickets open on Tuesday
  2. Migrants to head to Valencia on Italian boats
  3. France and Germany 'heading toward eurozone roadmap'
  4. Greece: 'decisive step' taken in Macedonia name dispute
  5. Daimler ordered to recall 774,000 diesel cars
  6. Spain to accept stranded migrant boat
  7. Canete: Italy and Spain now 'more ambitious' on climate
  8. Commission: migrant boat is 'humanitarian imperative'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  3. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  6. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  7. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  10. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  12. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup