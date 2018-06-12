Tuesday

Greece: 'decisive step' taken in Macedonia name dispute

By

Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias said on Monday that his country and Macedonia have taken "the decisive step" needed to resolve the dispute over Macedonia's name, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported, after prime ministers Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev had a phone call "in a good atmosphere". Kotzias reportedly said that three new names were still on the table for the country officially called Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Opinion

The Aquarius migrant boat - and the EU policy failings

The precarious situation the Aquarius and its passengers found themselves is a consequence of EU member states' failure to manage migration in a strategic and coordinated manner, where member states beyond those receiving new arrivals are part of the solution.

High noon for British PM on Brexit

British MPs are voting on a Brexit bill that could keep the UK in the EU and destabilise the government, as the clock ticks to the exit date.

Interview

Academic to probe EU's secret law-making

A German PhD candidate has recently started conducting interviews about how the EU's behind-closed-doors 'trilogues' actually work. "Now the fun work starts," he says.

Exclusive

Basque region offers to host rescued Aquarius migrants

The Basque government have offered to host some of the refugees rescued by the Aquarius humanitarian ship that will dock in Valencia. "That is the commitment of the Basque country," said it leader Inigo Ukrullu.

