By EUOBSERVER

Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias said on Monday that his country and Macedonia have taken "the decisive step" needed to resolve the dispute over Macedonia's name, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported, after prime ministers Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev had a phone call "in a good atmosphere". Kotzias reportedly said that three new names were still on the table for the country officially called Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.