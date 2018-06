By EUOBSERVER

EU citizens who are 18 years old on 1 July may apply for the DiscoverEU travel programme as of noon Tuesday. Those selected will receive travel tickets worth on average €255, according to the rules. These also state that travel should be done by rail, but in exceptional cases by ferry, bus, or plane. Some 15,000 tickets will be awarded. Participants are "invited to report back on their travel experiences".