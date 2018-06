By EUOBSERVER

Bulgaria wants to join the EU's banking union and the forerunner for euro-area membership, the ERM, within the next year. "We'll insist for both to happen on the same day," finance minister Vladislav Goranov said in Sofia on Tuesday. Bulgaria currently meets the criteria to adopt the euro, with Goranov urging euro-area members to refrain from coming up with new demands for Bulgaria to become its 20th member.