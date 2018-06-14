By EUOBSERVER

The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig, Germany, has fined car giant Volkswagen €1bn for selling 10.7 million cars between 2007 and 2015 that had emissions-test-cheating software installed. The car firm admitted responsibility for the diesel scandal and said it did not plan to appeal against the fine, but expected it to end criminal proceedings in Europe. The fine does not exclude civil claims or claims by vehicle owners.