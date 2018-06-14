By EUOBSERVER

In 2030, 32% of the EU's energy should be from renewable sources, the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council agreed on Thursday. Negotiators reached a compromise in behind-closed-doors discussions. The 32% goal is higher than the "at least 27%" target agreed by EU leaders in 2014. The parliament had wanted 35%. EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said it will help the EU meet its Paris agreement promises.