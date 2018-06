By EUOBSERVER

Malta is to join the European Public Prosecutor Office (EPPO), an office established in 2017 to investigate EU fund and VAT fraud. In a letter to the European Commission, Maltese justice minister Owen Bonnici said Thursday that EPPO was "a major development for safeguarding the economic interests" of the EU. The commission will now launch the procedure to have Malta join the other 20 states taking part in EPPO.