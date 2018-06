By EUOBSERVER

A court in Hungary on Thursday sentenced four human traffickers (one Afghan, three Bulgarians) to 25 years in prison for their roles in the 2015 case in which 71 migrants suffocated to death in a truck found on a motorway in Austria. They were found guilty of being part of a criminal organisation, human smuggling, and murder. Ten other defendants also received prison terms. The verdicts can be appealed.