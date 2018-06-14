By EUOBSERVER

Greek prime minister will face on Saturday a motion of no-confidence tabled by opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Mitsotakis said that the agreement reached by Tsipras this week with Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev, over the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia's name and its claims over northern Greece, was "a bad agreement with an unacceptable national concession: for the first time, Greece recognises a Macedonian ethnicity and language."