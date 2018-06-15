Friday

15th Jun 2018

EU free wifi portal hit by 'technical issue'

The European Commission has cancelled the first call for applications for funding of public wifi hotspots, after the EU portal where municipalities had to apply experienced "a technical issue", the commission said on Thursday. "During the investigation, the commission identified a flaw in the software supplied by contractors," it said. Municipalities can apply again in autumn, and the commission said there will be no "significant delay to the programme."

The EU cannot shape the future of AI with regulation

If the EU continues to over-regulate AI, its AI systems will fail to compete on a global scale and the technology's long-term future, for better or worse, will be shaped by the United States and China.

Long-distance animal transport: unthinkable still happening

A complete overhaul of animal products' supply chains is needed, privileging local food chains including local slaughtering which is proven to benefit the environment, the resilience of our economy, food safety and animal welfare.

EU to phase out most harmful biofuels

EU negotiators have reached a deal on a new renewable energy directive. 'One of the most sensitive issues during the negotiations was biofuels from food and feed crops,' said MEP Bas Eickhout.

Catalonia diplomats back in action abroad

The new regional government is to reopen its representations aboard. In Brussels, its new foreign minister Ernest Maragall insisted that it wanted to show "responsibility".

